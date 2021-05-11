Overview

Dr. Fred Lindsay, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Lindsay works at Hampton Roads ENT & Allergy in Hampton, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sleep Apnea and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.