Dr. Fred Liebowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Liebowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Liebowitz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Liebowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Headache & Pain Management Center of6150 Diamond Centre Ct Ste 700-1, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 278-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liebowitz?
First pain management doctor I have been to that treats me as a human being. Dr. Liebowitz is the best doctor for anyone that truly needs help with managing pain. VA surgeon accused me of being a drug addict and an expert on Nerve Conduction studies, I explained that NCS tech @ Bay Pines VA opens package containing a blue rubber tourniquet, stretches it down the back of rt. leg for 3 seconds. Takes band off, throws in trash and says she's done. Asked was that it? She replied yes. Dr. Liebowitz scheduled Bonita Springs appt. for NCS 2-3 weeks before Bay Pines. Dr. Liebowitz's referral to doctor in Bonita Springs, his (professional & beautiful) technician explained in detail about NCS. It involves needles, electrical impulses and measuring nerve responses to impulses. Received a 5-6 page report. Dr. Liebowitz is the best pain management doctor- met many veterans @ Dr. Liebowitz' clinic. They won't go back to VA doctors either.
About Dr. Fred Liebowitz, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801892633
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liebowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liebowitz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liebowitz works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.