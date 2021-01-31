See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Fred Liebowitz, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fred Liebowitz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Liebowitz works at Headache & Pain Management Center in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Headache & Pain Management Center of
    6150 Diamond Centre Ct Ste 700-1, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 278-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fred Liebowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801892633
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Liebowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liebowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liebowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liebowitz works at Headache & Pain Management Center in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Liebowitz’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

