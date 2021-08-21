Dr. Fred Lecheler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lecheler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Lecheler, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Lecheler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Locations
Fred A Lecheler DPM445 N Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 Directions (386) 427-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lechner is very good, resolved my issue after no luck with other Dr's.
About Dr. Fred Lecheler, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821155029
Education & Certifications
- 1996-97
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lecheler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lecheler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lecheler has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lecheler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
