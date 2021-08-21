Overview

Dr. Fred Lecheler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.



Dr. Lecheler works at Fred A Lecheler DPM in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.