Dr. Fred Lause, DPM

Podiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fred Lause, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.

Dr. Lause works at Daniel B Manley DMD Psc in Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Locations

    Daniel B Manley DMD Psc
    1107 Indian Mound Dr Ste C, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 498-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Fred Lause, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487703195
    Education & Certifications

    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
