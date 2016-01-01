Dr. Fred Lause, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Lause, DPM
Overview
Dr. Fred Lause, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Dr. Lause works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel B Manley DMD Psc1107 Indian Mound Dr Ste C, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 498-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lause?
About Dr. Fred Lause, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1487703195
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lause accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lause works at
Dr. Lause has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lause on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lause has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lause.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.