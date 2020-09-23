See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Fred Kusumoto, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fred Kusumoto, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Kusumoto works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cardiology
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 647-2342

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Canal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Pacing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Double Outlet Right Ventricle Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Rings Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Sep 23, 2020
My local cardiologist told me he was stumped and my condition was not cardiac related. Dr. Kusomoto sat with me and told me he believed it indeed is cardiac related, changes my medication and I have to say, I feel so much better. He listens to what you have to say, does not rush you and outs you at ease. Top notch in my book.
Sep 23, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Fred Kusumoto, MD

  • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1265429427
Education & Certifications

  • University Of California San Francisco - Cardiovascular Disease
  • University Of California San Francisco - Internal Medicine
  • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fred Kusumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kusumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kusumoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kusumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kusumoto works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kusumoto’s profile.

Dr. Kusumoto has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kusumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusumoto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kusumoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kusumoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

