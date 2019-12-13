Dr. Fred Kudrik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudrik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Kudrik, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Kudrik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
South Carolina Oncology Assoc. PA166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 461-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in all areas of diagnosis, treatment planning and follow through. Extremely efficient and to the point. Open and honest at all times. Entire office/ facility operates in an very efficient and caring manner.
About Dr. Fred Kudrik, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kudrik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kudrik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kudrik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kudrik has seen patients for Neutropenia, Myeloma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kudrik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kudrik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kudrik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kudrik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kudrik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.