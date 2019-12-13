Overview

Dr. Fred Kudrik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Kudrik works at South Carolina Oncology Assocs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Myeloma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.