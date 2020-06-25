Dr. Kight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred Kight, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Kight, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Kight works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Skin Cancer Center PC1248 Augusta West Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 863-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most delightful people I’ve ever met!
About Dr. Fred Kight, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1437142072
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kight works at
Dr. Kight has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kight, there are benefits to both methods.