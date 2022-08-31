Dr. Fred Khalouf, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Khalouf, DO
Dr. Fred Khalouf, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.
Altoona Office3000 FAIRWAY DR, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 942-1166
Uoc Surgical Services Ltd101 Regent Ct, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 942-1166
- Upmc Altoona
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalouf?
Thank you! I feel good. I hope your surgery went well. Now rest and heal.
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013960277
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Khalouf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalouf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalouf has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalouf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalouf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.