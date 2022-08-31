Overview

Dr. Fred Khalouf, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Khalouf works at University Orthopedics Center in Altoona, PA with other offices in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.