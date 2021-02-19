Overview

Dr. Fred Ingram, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Ingram works at Southern Womens Health in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.