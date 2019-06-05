Dr. Fred Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Howard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Wales, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Lake Wales.
Dr. Howard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Lake Wales1255 Sr 60 Ste 400, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
Needed hernia surgery. He saw what I needed immediately. What a super guy and surgeon. He is the best. Great personality. Knows what he's doing. None better
About Dr. Fred Howard, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447228614
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.