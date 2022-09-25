Dr. Fred Heidenreich Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidenreich Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Heidenreich Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Heidenreich Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Natrona Heights, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Heidenreich Jr works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates1624 Pacific Ave Ste A, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 Directions (724) 226-1199
Three Rivers Orthopedic Assocs200 Delafield Rd Ste 1040, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 782-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just wanted to give a further update on the left knee replacement done by Dr. Heidenreich in 2016. The ROM in the knee is fantastic. Never any pain and I use the recumbent bike and treadmill 5 days a week at the gym. I'm amazed at how the replacement has given me back my mobility. Oh, and I'm 80 years old.
About Dr. Fred Heidenreich Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891795472
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heidenreich Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidenreich Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heidenreich Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heidenreich Jr works at
Dr. Heidenreich Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heidenreich Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidenreich Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidenreich Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heidenreich Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heidenreich Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.