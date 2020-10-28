Dr. Fred Glasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Glasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Glasser, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Glasser works at
Locations
Advanced Pulmonary Diagnostics297 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-1377
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was having a problem catching my breath and Dr Glasser examined me and decided the hospital would be the best bet and it was. Thank you again Dr Glasser
About Dr. Fred Glasser, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1336113141
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glasser works at
Dr. Glasser has seen patients for Bronchospasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glasser speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasser.
