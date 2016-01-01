Dr. Fred Geisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Geisler, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Geisler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 401 N Wabash Ave Unit 62F, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (630) 236-4303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- HealthLink
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fred Geisler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1912993403
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geisler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geisler accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Geisler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geisler.
