Overview

Dr. Fred Garner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Garner works at ENT For Kids in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.