Dr. Fred Garner, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fred Garner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Garner works at ENT For Kids in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT For Kids
    200 Arbor Lake Dr Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 457-8120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garner?

    May 03, 2021
    My daughter was referred to him. Absolutely my favorite ENT that she had seen in 3 years. He was thorough and scheduled my daughters surgery and we have not had a problem since. She went in for a yearly check up after and she has not had any problems since and that was almost 5 years ago. She no longer takes regular allergy medicine either. He is a wonderful and knowledgeable doctor.
    Mounce — May 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Fred Garner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fred Garner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garner to family and friends

    Dr. Garner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fred Garner, MD.

    About Dr. Fred Garner, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124092630
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • Hendrix College
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garner has seen patients for Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

