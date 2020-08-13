Dr. Fred Ferri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Ferri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Ferri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Johnston Office1539 Atwood Ave Ste 101, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-3410
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If your biggest complaint about seeing a doctor with the knowledge above his peers is that you had to wait 2 hours in the waiting room, then go find another doctor who is not busy for obvious reasons. If you sit in his waiting room, its usually the elderly who are doing most of the complaining because that is what they do best since they have all the time in the world being retired. Been seeing Fred for 27 years and that should tell you something.
About Dr. Fred Ferri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1013903400
Education & Certifications
- Yale Affil
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- Providence College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferri speaks Italian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferri.
