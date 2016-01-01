Dr. Fred Fefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Fefer, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Fefer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine.
Dr. Fefer works at
Locations
-
1
Garden City520 Franklin Ave Ste 114, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (866) 209-6236
-
2
Nassau cardiology, PC300 Franklin Ave Ste 1, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 599-8280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fefer?
About Dr. Fred Fefer, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1477550135
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- St Luke'S-Roosevelt Hsp Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases St Luke'S-Roosevelt Hsp Ctr, Internal Medicine
- St Lukes Roosevelt
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- SUNY Binghamton
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fefer works at
Dr. Fefer has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Murmur and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fefer speaks Hebrew.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fefer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.