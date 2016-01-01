Dr. Fred Drennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Drennan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fred Drennan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
-
2
Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811916489
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Drennan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Drennan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Drennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drennan has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drennan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Drennan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drennan.
