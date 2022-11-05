Dr. Fred Boehmke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boehmke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Boehmke, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Boehmke, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3514
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Boempke has been treating me for 35 years and there’s no one I trust more with my health issues.
About Dr. Fred Boehmke, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
