See All Plastic Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with McCollough Facial Surg Clin

Dr. Blackledge works at Magnolia Dermatology in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. J Randall Jordan, MD
Dr. J Randall Jordan, MD
10 (98)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Blackledge Face Center
    1659 Lelia Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 981-3033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Nose
Deviated Septum
Liposuction
Broken Nose
Deviated Septum
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Blackledge?

Nov 28, 2019
It's hard to do justice in a mere paragraph to Dr. Blackledge and his exceptional staff. They're all very outgoing and friendly, and put me at ease from the very start. Dr. Blackledge has done three procedures for me, each one exceeding my expectations. Not only is he a master surgeon, he's an artist as well. Except for looking many years younger than I actually am no one would suspect I've been "lifted". If you're looking for unsurpassable results with a completely natural look, Dr. Blackledge is your man!
— Nov 28, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blackledge to family and friends

Dr. Blackledge's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Blackledge

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD.

About Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003890179
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • McCollough Facial Surg Clin
Fellowship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blackledge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blackledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blackledge works at Magnolia Dermatology in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Blackledge’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackledge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackledge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.