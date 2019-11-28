Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with McCollough Facial Surg Clin
Locations
Blackledge Face Center1659 Lelia Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 981-3033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It's hard to do justice in a mere paragraph to Dr. Blackledge and his exceptional staff. They're all very outgoing and friendly, and put me at ease from the very start. Dr. Blackledge has done three procedures for me, each one exceeding my expectations. Not only is he a master surgeon, he's an artist as well. Except for looking many years younger than I actually am no one would suspect I've been "lifted". If you're looking for unsurpassable results with a completely natural look, Dr. Blackledge is your man!
About Dr. Fred Blackledge, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1003890179
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Facial Surg Clin
