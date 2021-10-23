Dr. Fred Aubert Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aubert Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Aubert Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Aubert Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Locations
White-Wilson Medical Center - Family Practice De1005 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 863-8169Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
White-Wilson Medical Center1106 Hospital Rd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 863-8169
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
As in the past, Dr. Aubert is always concerned about the problem at hand. He is also interested in your over all health. I always feel happy about the care that I get when visiting the office. The staff in the outer office are always courteous and smiling. The nursing staff are very friendly when going over your medicines etc. Overall, well done - don't change a thing!!
About Dr. Fred Aubert Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952307878
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aubert Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aubert Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aubert Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aubert Jr has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aubert Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Aubert Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aubert Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aubert Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aubert Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.