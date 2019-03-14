Overview

Dr. Fred Arrigg Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Arrigg Jr works at Arrigg Bidpo Pllc in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.