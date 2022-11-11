Overview

Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Med In New Orleans New Orleans La and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Fortenberry works at Frazier T Fortenberry MD in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.