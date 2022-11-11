Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortenberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD
Overview
Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Med In New Orleans New Orleans La and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Fortenberry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Frazier T Fortenberry Jr MD Plc630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 244-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fortenberry?
Dr. Fortenberry performed holmium laser surgery (HoLEP) on me less than three weeks ago for an enlarged prostate. I was referred to him by my urologist because of Dr. Fortenberry’s long and great track record with HoLEP. He is held in high regard by his colleagues. Very few urologists in the entire country can perform this procedure. Dr. Fortenberry has done nearly 400. At the initial consultation, Dr. Fortenberry could not have been more generous with his time or complete with his explanation of the procedure. I left with complete confidence in him. The surgery took about an hour and a half. There are no surgical incisions. I had absolutely no pain from the procedure. Twenty four hours after surgery my catheter was pulled. Within an hour I was urinating unlike I had in decades. I was no longer a hostage to urinary retention. In the days since my HoLEP, things have only gotten better. My sleep has improved dramatically—I don’t have to get up as often during the night. Truthfully, Dr. Fortenberry changed my life in a way that I never imagined possible. I’m thankful for his expertise and highly recommend him!
About Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376530816
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Louisiana State University School Of Med In New Orleans New Orleans La
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortenberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortenberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortenberry works at
Dr. Fortenberry has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortenberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortenberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortenberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortenberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.