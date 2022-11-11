See All Urologists in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD

Urology
3.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Med In New Orleans New Orleans La and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Fortenberry works at Frazier T Fortenberry MD in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Frazier T Fortenberry Jr MD Plc
    Frazier T Fortenberry Jr MD Plc
    630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22911
    (434) 244-5722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Fortenberry performed holmium laser surgery (HoLEP) on me less than three weeks ago for an enlarged prostate. I was referred to him by my urologist because of Dr. Fortenberry's long and great track record with HoLEP. He is held in high regard by his colleagues. Very few urologists in the entire country can perform this procedure. Dr. Fortenberry has done nearly 400. At the initial consultation, Dr. Fortenberry could not have been more generous with his time or complete with his explanation of the procedure. I left with complete confidence in him. The surgery took about an hour and a half. There are no surgical incisions. I had absolutely no pain from the procedure. Twenty four hours after surgery my catheter was pulled. Within an hour I was urinating unlike I had in decades. I was no longer a hostage to urinary retention. In the days since my HoLEP, things have only gotten better. My sleep has improved dramatically—I don't have to get up as often during the night. Truthfully, Dr. Fortenberry changed my life in a way that I never imagined possible. I'm thankful for his expertise and highly recommend him!
    Allen P — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD

    Urology
    English
    1376530816
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Med College Va
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Louisiana State University School Of Med In New Orleans New Orleans La
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortenberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortenberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fortenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fortenberry works at Frazier T Fortenberry MD in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Fortenberry’s profile.

    Dr. Fortenberry has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortenberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortenberry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortenberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortenberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
