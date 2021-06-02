Overview

Dr. Fraser Lawrence, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lawrence works at Shoreline Internal Medicine in Guilford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.