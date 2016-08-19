Dr. Franz Theard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franz Theard, MD
Overview
Dr. Franz Theard, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Theard works at
Locations
Franz C. Theard, MD, PA1201 E Schuster Ave Ste 2B, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7651
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Theard is amazing. Appointments with him are short and to the point. Wait times are never too bad, the staff is amazing and so friendly.
About Dr. Franz Theard, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1770633216
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- District of Columbia General Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theard works at
Dr. Theard has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Theard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theard.
