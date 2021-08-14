Dr. Franz Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franz Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franz Schneider, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Facultad De Medicinea and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Schneider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Gastroenterology Associates- Clear Lake18123 Upper Bay Rd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 523-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
I Love Love Love Dr Schneider! He is so caring. He diagnosed me with cancer over 15 years ago. I am so happy that he is still practicing and just moved his office. I was devastated when I thought he was retiring! I told him I would track him down.. and I did! I would give him ten stars!!
About Dr. Franz Schneider, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1093708539
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- New Britain General Hospital
- Facultad De Medicinea
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schneider speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.