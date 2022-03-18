Overview

Dr. Franz-Josef Reisdorf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Reisdorf works at HealthEast Heart Care in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN, Stillwater, MN and Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.