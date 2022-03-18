Dr. Franz-Josef Reisdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reisdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franz-Josef Reisdorf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franz-Josef Reisdorf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Dr. Reisdorf works at
Locations
1
HealthEast Heart Care45 10th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 326-4327
2
Healtheast Heart Care - Woodwinds Health Campus1875 Woodwinds Dr Ste 240, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 326-4327
3
HealthEast Heart Care - Stillwater Clinic2900 Curve Crest Blvd W, Stillwater, MN 55082 Directions (651) 326-4327Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
4
Heart Care Center At St John's1600 Saint Johns Blvd Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 326-4327
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had previously seen a different cardiologist for heart issues. I couldn't get in to see him for a month, so I made an appt with Dr. Reisdorf. He had looked up my previous heart history before he saw me, so I didn't need to explain that. He took time for me to explain my issues, and I was very pleased with the care he gave me.
About Dr. Franz-Josef Reisdorf, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942269154
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
