Dr. Lubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frantz Lubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frantz Lubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
Dr. Lubin works at
Locations
Health Path Pharmacy6209 16th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 234-0073
Rudoy Medical PC1577 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 307-1577Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pm
Anne V Saunders Np in Psychiatry PC7 Franklin Ave, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 316-9025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lubin is the a Best doctor for me otherwise I wouldn't be a patient of his for well over 5 years. He takes care of all my mental health and other psychological problems. Through this pandemic we have communicated through telehealth and I feel even more secure in my own skin. Thanks Doctor.
About Dr. Frantz Lubin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1720033012
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lubin has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Schizophrenia and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubin.
