Dr. Frantz Duffoo, MD

Nephrology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Frantz Duffoo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division

Dr. Duffoo works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Frantz Duffoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1669544953
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frantz Duffoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duffoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duffoo works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Duffoo’s profile.

    Dr. Duffoo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.