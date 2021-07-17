See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Van Wagenberg works at HH Heart Center Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ian Makey, MD
Dr. Ian Makey, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Mathew Thomas, MD
Dr. Mathew Thomas, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Si Pham, MD
Dr. Si Pham, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    HH Heart Center Cardiothoracic Surgeons
    201 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 536-5594
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Decatur Morgan Hospital
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Valve Disease
Pleural Effusion
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Aortic Valve Disease
Pleural Effusion
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma of Lung Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Root Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Lung Tumor Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Van Wagenberg?

    Jul 17, 2021
    Biggest thing for me was he did not seem to be on a hurry to leave but was willing to stay and answer questions.
    Dennis B — Jul 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Van Wagenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Van Wagenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Van Wagenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD.

    About Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982999728
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor Scott and White, Temple, TX
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Wagenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Wagenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Wagenberg works at HH Heart Center Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Van Wagenberg’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Wagenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Wagenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Wagenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Wagenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.