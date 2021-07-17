Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Wagenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
HH Heart Center Cardiothoracic Surgeons201 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-5594Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Biggest thing for me was he did not seem to be on a hurry to leave but was willing to stay and answer questions.
About Dr. Frans Van Wagenberg, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Baylor Scott and White, Temple, TX
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Emory University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
