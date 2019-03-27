Dr. Franklyn Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklyn Vazquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Franklyn Vazquez, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 716 Broad St Ste 2E, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 356-5075
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vazquez?
The best doctor and stuff and I want to thank him a lot for that helped me to losing weight and he know how to take care his patients for real than you doctor so much
About Dr. Franklyn Vazquez, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699724872
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
- UMDNJ Nj Med School Newark
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Pace University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vazquez speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.