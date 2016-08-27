See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Franklyn Campagna, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
64 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Franklyn Campagna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Campagna works at Carl A. Contino M.d. PC in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carl A. Contino M.d. PC
    50 Gates Cir, Buffalo, NY 14209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 885-1424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 27, 2016
    I have been doctoring with Dr Campagna for 30 years. He is also my wife's physician as well as my son's (before he moved out of state). We find Franklyn personable, trustworthy, knowledgeable, and responsive.
    Mike F in Buffalo, NY — Aug 27, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Franklyn Campagna, MD
    About Dr. Franklyn Campagna, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 64 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063488542
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Campagna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campagna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campagna works at Carl A. Contino M.d. PC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Campagna’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Campagna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campagna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campagna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campagna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

