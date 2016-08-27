Dr. Campagna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklyn Campagna, MD
Dr. Franklyn Campagna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Campagna works at
Carl A. Contino M.d. PC50 Gates Cir, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 885-1424
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been doctoring with Dr Campagna for 30 years. He is also my wife's physician as well as my son's (before he moved out of state). We find Franklyn personable, trustworthy, knowledgeable, and responsive.
- Internal Medicine
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1063488542
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Campagna accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campagna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Campagna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campagna.
