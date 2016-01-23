Dr. Franklin Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franklin Tsai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Tsai works at
Locations
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tsai is incredible. He is thorough and has the best bedside manner. I'm a 28 yr old female who suffered severe stomach pains. He completed a full upper and lower endoscopy. He also that it was best to do a colonoscopy during the endoscopy, and his intuition was right. During my procedure he discovered a precancerous polyp that he was able to remove. Had he not done that colonoscopy, I could've developed colon cancer and my kids would be motherless before they reach 10 yrs old. Best Dr. ever!
About Dr. Franklin Tsai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972780120
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
