Overview

Dr. Franklin Tsai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at Scripps Clinic Orthopedics in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.