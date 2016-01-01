Overview

Dr. Franklin Spirn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Spirn works at Eugene J. Lind M.d.p.a. in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.