Dr. Franklin Spirn, MD
Dr. Franklin Spirn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Locations
Eugene J. Lind M.d.p.a.1656 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 549-8080
JFK Hackensack Meridian Health65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Franklin Spirn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Brooklyn
- Brooklyn EE Hosp
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spirn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spirn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spirn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spirn has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spirn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Spirn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spirn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spirn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spirn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.