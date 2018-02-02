See All Cardiologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Franklin Schneider, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Franklin Schneider, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Schneider works at Southcoast Physicians Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southcoast Health Cardiology
    1076 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 273-2460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2018
    Dr Schneider has looked after my heart for over five years. During this time he has been very respectful, treating me like the cogent human being I am. In addition, he conducts himself as a partner in my healthcare. I like him and look forward to our appointments. I have enlisted his help as an advocate in gaining social security disability and housing stability.
    Linda L. King in Central Falls RI — Feb 02, 2018
    About Dr. Franklin Schneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497759294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clin Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lahey Clinic, Cardiovascular Diseases Faulkner Hosp, Internal Medicine Lemuel Shattuck Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lemuel Shattuck Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College, Schenectady, NY
    Undergraduate School

