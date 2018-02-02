Dr. Franklin Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Franklin Schneider, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
Southcoast Health Cardiology1076 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 273-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
Dr Schneider has looked after my heart for over five years. During this time he has been very respectful, treating me like the cogent human being I am. In addition, he conducts himself as a partner in my healthcare. I like him and look forward to our appointments. I have enlisted his help as an advocate in gaining social security disability and housing stability.
About Dr. Franklin Schneider, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1497759294
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin Med Ctr
- Lahey Clinic, Cardiovascular Diseases Faulkner Hosp, Internal Medicine Lemuel Shattuck Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Lemuel Shattuck Hosp
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Union College, Schenectady, NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.