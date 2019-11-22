Dr. Franklin Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Franklin Rose, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
-
1
Utopia Plastic Surgery1121 Uptown Park Blvd Ste 16, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 622-2277
-
2
First Surgical Hospital4801 Bissonnet St, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 790-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
My wife had a tummy tuck and a great reduction from Dr. Franklin Rose. Dr. Rose did an amazing job. He is a true pioneer in the plastic surgery industry and a fantastic surgeon with great bedside manner. He goes the extra mile to keep his patients and their family informed every step of the way.
About Dr. Franklin Rose, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1447260450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.