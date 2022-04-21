See All Plastic Surgeons in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Franklin Richards, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (99)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Franklin Richards, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Richards works at Cosmetic Surgery Associates in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Surgery Associates
    6430 Rockledge Dr Ste 100, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 493-4334
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Franklin Richards, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194732362
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Am Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franklin Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richards works at Cosmetic Surgery Associates in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Richards’s profile.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

