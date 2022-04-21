Dr. Franklin Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Richards, MD
Overview
Dr. Franklin Richards, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Cosmetic Surgery Associates6430 Rockledge Dr Ste 100, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 493-4334Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I decided to get a mini facelift, I searched for many many months. I am someone that keloids real easy and I wanted to make sure I found a doctor who had a precise stitching technique to avoid visible scars. Then I found Dr. Richards in Bethesda MD. He had so many positive reviews and had completed this surgery with amazing success, I quickly scheduled an appointment. I waited a month to get a consult (he is THAT popular) and I was patient because I wanted the best. I even traveled over an hour to see him because it shouldn’t matter how far you go to ensure excellent results. Dr. Richards explained the procedure and the recovery process. The day of surgery was a breeze. All Covid protocols were followed and I went home with my face bandaged. It has been a year since my procedure and I do not have a visible scar! Amazing! My girlfriend also had a mini facelift but she decided to go to a doctor in our neighborhood and her scars are so visible it’s sad.
About Dr. Franklin Richards, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Walter Reed Am Med Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of Utah
- Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards speaks Arabic and Spanish.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
