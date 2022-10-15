See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Warwick, RI
Dr. Franklin Mirrer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Franklin Mirrer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.

Dr. Mirrer works at Franklin E Mirrer, M.D., Orthopaedic Surgeon, Inc. in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    J E Noonan Jr Inc
    215 Toll Gate Rd Ste 206, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 739-9050
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Roger Williams Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    Oct 15, 2022
    Many years ago Dr Mirrer performed surgery on my left shoulder, After the surgery it was a bit painful, of course, but taking all of his advice, I regained full mobility and strength. This past summer I returned to Dr Mirrer’s office with a left leg issue. I had surgery and therapy Now I am on my way to a full recovery. I am so thankful to Dr Mirrer and all of his staff. Thank You Dr. Mirrer
    Sylvia Kennedy — Oct 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Franklin Mirrer, MD
    About Dr. Franklin Mirrer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922007095
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franklin Mirrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirrer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirrer works at Franklin E Mirrer, M.D., Orthopaedic Surgeon, Inc. in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Mirrer’s profile.

    Dr. Mirrer has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirrer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.