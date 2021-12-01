Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milgrim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD
Overview
Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Milgrim works at
Locations
Arsalan Malik, MD, Inc, Comprehensive Psychiatric Services2730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 630, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 824-6000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milgrim is a godsend. He is so knowledgeable and patient. I’ve to many providers throughout the years and have never had a more compassionate and responsive provider as he is. Scheduling was quick and easy. I was able to see him right away. This is almost unheard of in the medical industry. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milgrim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milgrim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milgrim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milgrim speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Milgrim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milgrim.
