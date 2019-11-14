Dr. Franklin McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin McGuire, MD
Overview
Dr. Franklin McGuire, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. McGuire works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Frye Lung Center915 Tate Blvd SE Ste 182, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (701) 530-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGuire?
We met Dr. McGuire when my father-in-law ended up in the ICU and about to lose his life. Dr. McGuire was throughout in his explanation of the treatment Dad was getting and listened well to our concerns. He attended to Dad a few times throughout his stay in the ICU and every time he had a proactive attitude, took the time to listen and also explain the course of treatment.
About Dr. Franklin McGuire, MD
- Pulmonology
- English
- 1467419358
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.