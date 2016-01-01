Dr. Franklin Lusby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lusby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Lusby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franklin Lusby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Lusby works at
Locations
Nvision Laser Eye Center23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-2020
NVISION Eye Centers - Fullerton1400 N Harbor Blvd Ste 130, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 831-0091
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Franklin Lusby, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Glendle Eye Med Grp
- White Meml Med Center
- Malden Hosp
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lusby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lusby accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lusby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lusby speaks Arabic and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusby.
