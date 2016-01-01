Overview

Dr. Franklin Lusby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Lusby works at NVISION Eye Centers - Torrance in Torrance, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.