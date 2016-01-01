See All Ophthalmologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Franklin Lusby, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Franklin Lusby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.

Dr. Lusby works at NVISION Eye Centers - Torrance in Torrance, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nvision Laser Eye Center
    23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 784-2020
  2. 2
    NVISION Eye Centers - Fullerton
    1400 N Harbor Blvd Ste 130, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 831-0091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL)
Dry Eyes
Cataract
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL)
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Franklin Lusby, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265526180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Glendle Eye Med Grp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • White Meml Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Malden Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franklin Lusby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lusby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lusby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lusby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lusby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lusby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

