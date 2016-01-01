Dr. Franklin Longo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Longo, MD
Dr. Franklin Longo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Longo works at
Schenectady Eye Associates1201 Nott St Ste 105, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 374-0483
- Ellis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1407965361
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Longo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longo works at
Dr. Longo has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Longo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.