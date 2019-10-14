Overview

Dr. Franklin Lin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Gainesville Fl and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Franklin Lin in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.