Super Profile

Dr. Franklin Lin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Franklin Lin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Gainesville Fl and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Lin works at Franklin Lin in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franklin Lin
    61 Whitcher St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-2326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 14, 2019
    Dr. Lin is an excellent doctor and surgeon. We first met Dr. Lin in the ER and he makes you feel comfortable with him immediately. He keeps good eye contact with you and explains everything very well and makes sure you understand the situation, the risks and benefits of a surgery, and the results. His bedside manner and skills are excellent. We highly recommend Dr. Franklin Lin.
    Jennifer M. and Ken C. — Oct 14, 2019
    Jennifer M. and Ken C. — Oct 14, 2019
    About Dr. Franklin Lin, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin, Minnan and Spanish
    • 1679648927
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School Medicine
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Gainesville Fl
    • Duke University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franklin Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin, Minnan and Spanish.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

