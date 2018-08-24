Overview

Dr. Franklin Lewkowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Lewkowitz works at DIGESTIVE HEALTH CENTER in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.