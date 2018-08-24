Dr. Franklin Lewkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Lewkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franklin Lewkowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Locations
Scottsdale Healthcare Gastroenterology Endoscopy3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 320, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 424-7228
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best GI Doctor! Dr. Lewkowitz is very skilled at what he does. He will explain every detail of what he will do and answer all questions. He is very down to earth and made me feel at ease and hopefully I won't get to see him again for another 10 years
About Dr. Franklin Lewkowitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1659344018
Education & Certifications
- HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewkowitz.
