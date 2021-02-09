Overview

Dr. Franklin Kase, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Kase works at Victory Olive Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.