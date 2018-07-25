Dr. Franklin Johnson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Franklin Johnson Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Louisiana Dermatology Assocs10154 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-5663
Louisiana Dermatology Assocs160 Veterans Blvd, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Directions (225) 927-5663
Daniel I Dial MD Apmc10880 Joor Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70818 Directions (225) 927-5663Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Will never go anywhere else again! Amazing. Gave free service. Paperwork was almost completely filled out for us. We showed up late and they were so kind about it. He checked us over gave us information with pictures and then froze skin tags off completely free of charge. Wow!! So friendly so kind. Praise God for Great Doctors
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1275522328
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Dr. Johnson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson Jr has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hives and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson Jr.
