Dr. Franklin Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franklin Harris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Robert V. Blanche M.d. LLC7865 Jefferson Hwy Ste D, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 928-2468
Generations Behavioral Health Inc10425 Plaza Americana Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 810-4719
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Franklin Harris, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.