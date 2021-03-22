Dr. Franklin Fuenmayor-Cardozo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuenmayor-Cardozo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Fuenmayor-Cardozo, MD
Overview
Dr. Franklin Fuenmayor-Cardozo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Locations
Kidney Center of Central Georgia657 Hemlock St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 254-7353
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable concerning kidney problems and treatment. Very pleasant attitude and takes time to go over labs with patient.
About Dr. Franklin Fuenmayor-Cardozo, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1467659854
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
