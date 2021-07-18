See All Urologists in Norwich, CT
Dr. Franklin Friedman, MD

Urologic Oncology
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Franklin Friedman, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Friedman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Washington St Ste 350, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-1956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Lawrence and Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 18, 2021
    Dr. Friedman was wonderful. In listening to me explain my symptoms, he directed me to have a Cat Scan. Am SO grateful to him, as it turned out I was full of Cancer tumors in my bladder and was operated on by Dr. Stahl. Thank God for Dr. Friedman's expertise who directed me to Dr. Stahl who is also awesome and saved my life.
    Terry Williams — Jul 18, 2021
    About Dr. Franklin Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1093895252
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Maryland Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
