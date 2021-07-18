Dr. Franklin Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franklin Friedman, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 350, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1956
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Dr. Friedman was wonderful. In listening to me explain my symptoms, he directed me to have a Cat Scan. Am SO grateful to him, as it turned out I was full of Cancer tumors in my bladder and was operated on by Dr. Stahl. Thank God for Dr. Friedman's expertise who directed me to Dr. Stahl who is also awesome and saved my life.
About Dr. Franklin Friedman, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 56 years of experience
- English, French
- 1093895252
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Maryland Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
