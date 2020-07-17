Dr. Franklin Ellenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Ellenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franklin Ellenson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Ellenson works at
Locations
Alaska Neurology Center1100 E Dimond Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99515 Directions (888) 521-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a very rare, tricky health issue. I had seen 9 other doctors first who were unable to diagnose it. I went to Dr. Ellenson and had a diagnosis that fit perfectly with my symptoms, and a treatment plan to bring relief. I found him to be exactly what I want in a doctor. Caring and compassionate, very intelligent with understandable explanations and a concise well thought out treatment plan. He is the best! I don't hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Franklin Ellenson, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1780622423
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health And Science University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellenson works at
Dr. Ellenson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellenson speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellenson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.