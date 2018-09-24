Overview

Dr. Franklin Douglis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Douglis works at Franklin M. Douglis MD PA in Conroe, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.